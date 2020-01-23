IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.95

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.95 and traded as high as $26.45. IES shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 23,557 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.62.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in IES by 13.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IES by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IES by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 93,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of IES by 21.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

