IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IF Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of IF Bancorp worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of IF Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

See Also: What is a resistance level?