IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $626.35

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $626.35 and traded as high as $692.04. IG Group shares last traded at $683.40, with a volume of 643,142 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lowered IG Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 695 ($9.14) in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 724.40 ($9.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 690.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 627.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. IG Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

