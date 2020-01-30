IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.53

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.53 and traded as low as $44.18. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 52,289 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $53.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.23.

About IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

