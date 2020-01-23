IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.22. IGO shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter.

IGO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGOI)

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc

