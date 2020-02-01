Igor Matushansky Sells 5,500 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) insider Igor Matushansky sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $70,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares in the company, valued at $679,756.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Igor Matushansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $103,311.72.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $90,379.08.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $12.00 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

