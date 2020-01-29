IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Stock Price Down 75%

Shares of IGS Capital Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:IGSC) dropped 75% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC)

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

