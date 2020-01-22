Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.75. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $948.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iheartmedia in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE IHRT opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29. Iheartmedia has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

