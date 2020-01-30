IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Sells $4,630,430.22 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Jason Kansler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Adam Jason Kansler sold 42,163 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $3,352,801.76.

INFO stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after buying an additional 627,522 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,625,000 after buying an additional 143,226 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

