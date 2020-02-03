IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $78.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $81.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFO. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,666,981 shares of company stock worth $128,784,695 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

