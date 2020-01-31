IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.95. 2,967,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,499. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,625,000 after purchasing an additional 143,226 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis