IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,920. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 67,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

