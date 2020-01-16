IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

NYSE INFO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,973,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,920. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

