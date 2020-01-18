IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $90.00 price target on the stock. IHS Markit traded as high as $80.08 and last traded at $78.72, with a volume of 330690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IHS Markit by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,475,000 after purchasing an additional 395,560 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IHS Markit by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2,581.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,641,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

