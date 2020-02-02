II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.65. 1,917,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,962. II-VI has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 26,780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in II-VI by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,764,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 120,140 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in II-VI by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,264,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in II-VI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 867,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

