II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at BTIG Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on II-VI in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price target on II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. II-VI has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in II-VI by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in II-VI by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

