Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.95

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and traded as high as $47.00. Ilika shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 65,176 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.82.

Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

