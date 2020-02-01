Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.65-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.98. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.65-8.05 EPS.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.36. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

