Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.65-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.93. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-8.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.40.

ITW stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.36. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

