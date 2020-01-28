Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Illumina stock traded down $5.66 on Wednesday, hitting $313.92. 858,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,521. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.76. Illumina has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

