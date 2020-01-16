Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Update

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.90 on Thursday, hitting $326.29. 436,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,117. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.73 and a 200-day moving average of $309.86. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?