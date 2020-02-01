Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.07. 1,444,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Illumina by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

