Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $385.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ILMN. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.13.

ILMN stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. Illumina has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 23.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

