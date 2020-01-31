Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.862-3.933 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.Illumina also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Illumina stock traded down $17.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,327,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,133. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

