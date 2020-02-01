Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $294.50, but opened at $296.00. Illumina shares last traded at $289.86, with a volume of 786,973 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Illumina by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Illumina by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

