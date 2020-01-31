Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The company traded as low as $295.25 and last traded at $296.00, approximately 3,327,883 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,221,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.30.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

In other Illumina news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.09 and its 200-day moving average is $306.26. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

