Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.86-3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.Illumina also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.80-7.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.13.

ILMN traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.07. 1,460,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.26. Illumina has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

