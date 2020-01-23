iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of iLOOKABOUT Corp (CVE:ILA) were up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 74,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 39,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56.

About iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA)

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software, data analytics, data aggregation, and visual intelligence company in Canada and the United States. It is involved in collecting, processing, and geo-coding street-level image data. The company's solutions include GeoViewPort, a real property focused Web-based application that targets the property assessment and appraisal industry by enabling desktop review of properties, as well as data verification, workflow management, field inspection, and street level photography solutions; and StreetScape, an imagery and real property focused Web-based application.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72