iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10, 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.74% of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

