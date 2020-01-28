IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,324. IMAC has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 114.16% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMAC shares. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

