IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.20, approximately 183,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 183,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

IMAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 114.16% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. Research analysts anticipate that IMAC Holdings Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

