ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.42. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 79,171 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ImageWare Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained