Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Imax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Imax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Imax stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Imax has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,094,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,567,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after buying an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 189,858 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

