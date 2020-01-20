Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $26.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. 236,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Imax has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Imax by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after buying an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Imax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 990,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Imax by 83.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imax during the second quarter worth about $16,497,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Imax by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

