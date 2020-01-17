Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Imax stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Imax has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imax will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 190.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 83.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 2.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

