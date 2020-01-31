Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 434,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,085. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. Imax has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imax will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Imax by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Imax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Imax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Imax by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Imax by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

