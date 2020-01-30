Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $20.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Imax traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 20167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Imax Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

