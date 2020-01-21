IMI (LON:IMI) PT Raised to GBX 985

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 985 ($12.96) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

IMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IMI to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,125.67 ($14.81).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,166 ($15.34) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,172.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,051.12.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

