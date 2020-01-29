IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85, approximately 182 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

