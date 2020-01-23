Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Immotion Group PLC (LON:IMMO) were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.35 ($0.11), approximately 1,545,293 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.24.

Immotion Group Company Profile (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Ltd. develops virtual reality (VR) based immersive experience platforms. It also develops graphic visuals and animated content for its platforms. The company also manufactures motion-activated chairs synchronized with immersive audio and visuals. Its customers include shopping malls and theme parks.

