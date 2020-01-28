ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of ImmuCell worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICCC opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.26. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 15.64%.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

