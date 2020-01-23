ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.48

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $4.96. ImmuCell shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 884 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 15.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of ImmuCell worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

