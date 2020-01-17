Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.49), 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.53).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 million and a PE ratio of 69.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.04.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

