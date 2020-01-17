ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $740.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?