ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,868,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 2,865,774 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

The stock has a market cap of $707.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 7,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

