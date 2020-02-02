ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Down to $4.86

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.86. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 5,513,110 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMGN. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $707.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 559,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?