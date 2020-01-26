ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) traded down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.40, 4,249,604 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 2,613,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMGN. BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $734.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 95,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?