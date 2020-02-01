ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.73. 5,513,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after buying an additional 661,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 74.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

