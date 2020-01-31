IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IMMP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,461. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

