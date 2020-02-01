Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Down 0.9%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.42), 115,626 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a current ratio of 23.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.47 million and a PE ratio of 11.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

